STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

CET, Catholicate College team up for research

The MoU will gear up the development of Phycoscrapper for research studies initiated by the lab and other similar research organisations.

Published: 26th April 2022 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2022 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

Startups

Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a move that may signal a pivotal change in the scientific data collection pertaining to terrestrial algae, College of Engineering Trivandrum (CET) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Catholicate College, Pathanamthitta, to scale up the research and development of Phycoscrapper, an app-controlled research instrument that can be used for the study of terrestrial algae. The MoU was signed by the heads of the institutions Jiji C V and Philipose Omman, recently. Suresh Babu V, Dean Research, CET; Dr Biji Jacob, HoD,ECE department and the team members attended the function. Earlier, the team from CET with relevant inputs from the team at Catholicate College had developed an initial prototype of the instrument for the Phycotechnology lab of the college.

The MoU will gear up the development of Phycoscrapper for research studies initiated by the lab and other similar research organisations. Phycoscrapper is a device that can be used for the study of terrestrial algae. It has a number of sensors to detect the growing conditions of the algae under study, including temperature, light intensity and humidity, and take photographs which will be controlled by the user using a mobile app.

The user’s phone can be connected to the system via bluetooth and WiFi. Using the app, commands can be sent to the system to read data from the sensors and alternatively, to take photographs. The mechanical part of the device consists of an extendable rod which can collect samples from a height of up to seven metres. The sample collected in the rod can be used for further analysis. The device can be used in the extensive study of other terrestrial organisms as well.

The device can be further improved for classifying the collected samples with the help of pictures. The developers intend on incorporating machine learning using the collected datasets which can be a great add-on to the prototype. The project was led by Rajeev Rajan of CET, Binoy T Thomas and Dr Thomas V P of Catholicate College and supported by a team of BTech students of CET Ananya Ayasi, Parvathy S Varma, Jacob Joshy, Aswin Manoj, Surabhi S, Stephin Thomas and Merin Ann Ninan of Catholicate College , Pathanamthitta.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Central leaders must ensure I remain in Congress: Hardik
Yashwant Sinha (File | PTI)
Opposition unity must be on basis of equality of all parties: Yashwant Sinha
Prashant Kishor (File | PTI)
Congress sets up panels, no word on Prashant Kishor
CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand Hemant Soren in soup as BJP alleges land allotment scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp