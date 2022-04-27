Malaria reported in Thiruvallom, health dept begins screening tests

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The health department has activated the disease surveillance network after a Thiruvallom-native was detected with Malaria. The Family Health Centres (FHC) which lead the disease monitoring activities along with vector control measures have collected blood samples of family members of the infected person and people residing within a 1km radius of his house in Thiruvazhimukku in Punchakari. The results of the family members have turned negative.

“We have collected 173 samples to be sent to the block level lab. The blood results of residents are yet to come,” said Dr Minu Jacob, a medical officer of FHC in Thiruvallom. The infected person is an inspector of the Central Industrial Security Force in Mumbai.

He had returned on April 15 with severe fever and was admitted to a private hospital, where he was diagnosed with Malaria. The hospital alerted the malaria wing under the District Medical Office, which started the treatment and monitoring activities.

“We have been able to report, treat and contain all malaria cases without much delay. We are taking all steps to ensure correct diagnosis as we are aiming for malaria eradication by next year,” said Dr Sherly Vardhanan, District Malaria Officer (DMLO).

“The district has so far had eight malaria infections this year. It included four residents and four people outside the district. All the cases have been imported,” she added. According to Sherly, the district did not report a single indigenous malaria infection since 2018. The district had a surge in Malaria cases in 2016. There has been regular import of vectors from cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Chennai at Thiruvananthapuram Airport, as evidenced by the larval collections in and around the airport. Moreover, the transmigration of fisherfolk leads to the continuous import of parasites from endemic areas.

The health department has chalked out the Arogya Jagratha programme to create awareness and ensure the containment of vector-borne diseases. “We have been conducting screening programmes in coastal areas and urban slums for malaria and filaria. In railway stations, blood samples of migrant workers are collected as part of the screening process,” said Dr Sherly.

The blood samples are used for making slides and for conducting antigen tests. The antigen tests are useful for quick results. But it can identify only two commonly found parasites -- Plasmodium falciparum and Plasmodium vivax -- responsible for most of the malarial infections.

There are five types of malaria-causing parasites. All of them have been detected in the district. The disease is spread through the bites of female Anopheles stephensi, a primary mosquito vector of malaria in urban areas.

Malarial infection is characterised by intermittent fever preceded by headache, muscle pain, lack of appetite, vomiting, tiredness and sore throat. Often preventive measures are taken to control the mosquitoes as there are no effective vaccines available.

The state targets to eradicate Malaria and deaths due to Malaria by 2025. The health department has started steps to declare five districts -- Alappuzha, Idukki, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Ernakulam -- free of malaria by this year.