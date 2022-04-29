STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CITU upbeat as KSEB poll sees 97.24% voting 

Published: 29th April 2022 01:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2022 01:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the referendum held in Kerala State Electricity Board Ltd on the eligibility of trade unions on Thursday, 97.24 per cent polling was recorded. The polling started at 8 am and ended at 5 pm. The votes will be counted at the Regional Joint Labour Commissioner office in Ernakulam on Saturday.

It was the second referendum after the power utility became a company in 2013. Trade union representatives informed that 25,522 voters belonging to the workmen category had cast their votes out of 26,246 voters. While 22,949 men cast their votes, 2, 573 women also utilised their voting rights. 

The seven trade unions which were in the fray include Kerala State Electricity Workers Union (INTUC), KSEB Workers’ Association (CITU), Kerala Electricity Workers Federation (AITUC), Kerala Vydyuthi Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), United Democratic Electricity Employees Front (INTUC), Kerala Electricity Executive Staff Organization (KEESO) and Electricity Employees Federation (INTUC). 

In the last referendum held in October 2015, CITU-backed KSEBWA got over 47.49 per cent votes. K Jayaprakash, general secretary, KSEBWA said this time they would get over 50 per cent votes. “From the high polling rate, I can say that we are expected to become the sole bargaining agent. AITUC and UDEEF will trail behind,” said Jayaprakash.

Recognition is granted to registered trade unions by conducting a referendum based on the provisions of Kerala Recognition of Trade Unions Act- 2010.  Meanwhile, Power Minister K Krishnankutty is slated to hold unofficial talks with the KSEB Officers’ Association in Ernakulam today. This followed the Kerala High Court’s suggestion to invoke ESMA to end the strike  at KSEB.    

