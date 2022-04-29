‘Erroneous’ Plus-II exam answer key triggers row

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Higher secondary teachers, who are currently evaluating answer scripts of Plus Two examination, have complained that the exam board had provided an ‘erroneous’ answer key for the Chemistry exam.

On the directions of the board, teachers from 14 districts were chosen to prepare the answer key for the Chemistry exam which was considered tough by most of the students. The teachers alleged that despite preparing an error-free answer key for evaluation, the board turned it down.

“It is deplorable that the Higher Secondary Exam Board authorities came up with a different answer key that would restrict the students’ chance to score good marks,” Aided Higher Secondary Teachers’ Association president Arun Kumar and general secretary S Manoj said in a statement.

The teachers’ association contended that the new answer key was silent about two erroneous questions and a wrong answer to another question (No. 13), that were pointed out by the teachers after the examination.

Meanwhile, the Higher Secondary Exam Board said the answer key prepared by the teachers was rejected as it gave the scope to award more marks than what was permitted. It also gave the scope of unfair award of marks. Memo has been issued to 12 teachers who prepared such an answer key, the board said in a statement.

“The answer key prepared by the question setter himself / herself and approved by the chairman and secretary of the Higher Secondary Exam Board has been distributed in the valuation camps,” it said. The board urged teachers to resume valuation so that the results are published in a timely manner.

