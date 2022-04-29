KSBB to set up marine museum in Vallakadavu

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Biodiversity Board (KSBB) will soon set up a marine museum in its building at Vallakadavu. The heritage building already has a biodiversity museum. However, the marine museum will be more exclusive and will throw a light on the oceanic lives and ways to protect them.

The biodiversity museum houses a variety of species from the state and across the country. Scaled-down models, interactive kiosks and LCD displays are some of its major attractions. A 3D theatre with a seating capacity of 50 and the Science on Sphere are other highlights.

KSBB chairman C George Thomas said the marine museum will provide knowledge about marine conservation. “Around Rs10 lakh from our plan fund is being used to set up the marine museum. We aim to complete the works in three months,” he said.“We have some specimens already, but need some more exhibits. It is said humans have explored only 5 per cent of the ocean resources. We might have to depend more on these oceanic resources in future,” said George.

Aneesha Ani Benedict, a marine biologist, is one of the scientists at the biodiversity board to come up with the idea of a dedicated marine museum. “Some rare and endangered marine species preserved in formalin solutions will be part of the exhibits. There are more than 973 species under various categories listed by International Union for Conservation of Nature. These mainly include marine creatures,” said Aneesha, one of the first woman marine biologists from the fisher community in Kerala.

The marine museum will also have a video corner, which will impart knowledge about ocean studies to students. “We are also planning to set up a career hub that will spread awareness about job opportunities in ocean studies,” she said.