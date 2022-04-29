STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

KSBB to set up marine museum in Vallakadavu

The Kerala State Biodiversity Board (KSBB) will soon set up a marine museum in its building at Vallakadavu.

Published: 29th April 2022 01:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2022 01:34 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Biodiversity Board (KSBB) will soon set up a marine museum in its building at Vallakadavu. The heritage building already has a biodiversity museum. However, the marine museum will be more exclusive and will throw a light on the oceanic lives and ways to protect them.

The biodiversity museum houses a variety of species from the state and across the country. Scaled-down models, interactive kiosks and LCD displays are some of its major attractions. A 3D theatre with a seating capacity of 50 and the Science on Sphere are other highlights.

KSBB chairman C George Thomas said the marine museum will provide knowledge about marine conservation. “Around Rs10 lakh from our plan fund is being used to set up the marine museum. We aim to complete the works in three months,” he said.“We have some specimens already, but need some more exhibits. It is said humans have explored only 5 per cent of the ocean resources. We might have to depend more on these oceanic resources in future,” said George.

Aneesha Ani Benedict, a marine biologist, is one of the scientists at the biodiversity board to come up with the idea of a dedicated marine museum. “Some rare and endangered marine species preserved in formalin solutions will be part of the exhibits. There are more than 973 species under various categories listed by International Union for Conservation of Nature. These mainly include marine creatures,” said Aneesha, one of the first woman marine biologists from the fisher community in Kerala. 

The marine museum will also have a video corner, which will impart knowledge about ocean studies to students. “We are also planning to set up a career hub that will spread awareness about job opportunities in ocean studies,” she said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
marine museum     KSBB
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp