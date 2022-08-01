Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Method to detect heart valve defects developed by Kerala university researchers

Published: 01st August 2022 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2022 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala University, University of Kerala

Image of Kerala University used for representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Researchers in the University of Kerala have developed an innovative technique to understand defects in the heart valve. They found that cardiac valve defects can be detected by analysing heart murmur signals through a complex network-based graph theory. 

The research was carried out by M S Swapna and V Vijesh under the guidance of Prof S Sankararaman, head of the Department of Optoelectronics, and Prof K Satheesh Kumar, Department of Futures Studies, University of Kerala. 

According to the researchers, defects in the heart valves cause variations in the wavelength and frequency of heart sounds. They undertook a comprehensive study of these variations. The American Institute of Physics has announced that the study on acoustic disturbances caused by aortic valve stenosis will be published in the upcoming  issue of ‘Journal of Applied Physics’.  

In addition to the study, the research team led by Prof S Sankararaman has also published several research papers in international journals on mitral regurgitation heart murmur, lung sound auscultation and different types of cough. 

The World Health Organization has displayed about 12 such research papers on its website as these findings will be helpful in the diagnosis of Covid auscultation. 

