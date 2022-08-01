‘Social security initiatives, skill training will improve condition of labour force’:VK Ramachandran

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Imparting skill training, providing formal and informal education and introducing more social security programmes will help improve the condition of the labour force in the country, Kerala State Planning Board vice-chairman VK Ramachandran said.

He was delivering the 11th K M Basheer memorial lecture organised by the Vakkom Moulavi Foundation Trust on Wednesday. The lecture is organised every year in memory of K M Basheer who served as the governing council member of the International Labour Organisation in Geneva.

Ramachandran reminded that villages are the foundation of the country’s development. Therefore, a better social set up can be achieved only by improving the living standards of people living in villages. He pointed out that majority of people living in villages are artisans and labourers.

The fourth N A Karim Award for public service, instituted by the Vakkom Moulavi Foundation in memory of the Kerala University former pro vice-chancellor, was also given away on the occasion. The award that carries one lakh in cash, citation and memento was awarded to Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) CEO K Anvar Sadath. Planning board member K Raviraman presided over the function.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Imparting skill training, providing formal and informal education and introducing more social security programmes will help improve the condition of the labour force in the country, Kerala State Planning Board vice-chairman VK Ramachandran said. He was delivering the 11th K M Basheer memorial lecture organised by the Vakkom Moulavi Foundation Trust on Wednesday. The lecture is organised every year in memory of K M Basheer who served as the governing council member of the International Labour Organisation in Geneva. Ramachandran reminded that villages are the foundation of the country’s development. Therefore, a better social set up can be achieved only by improving the living standards of people living in villages. He pointed out that majority of people living in villages are artisans and labourers. The fourth N A Karim Award for public service, instituted by the Vakkom Moulavi Foundation in memory of the Kerala University former pro vice-chancellor, was also given away on the occasion. The award that carries one lakh in cash, citation and memento was awarded to Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) CEO K Anvar Sadath. Planning board member K Raviraman presided over the function.