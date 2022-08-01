Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

‘Social security initiatives, skill training will improve condition of labour force’:VK Ramachandran

Ramachandran reminded that villages are the foundation of the country’s development. Therefore, a better social set up can be achieved only by improving the living standards of people living in villag

Published: 01st August 2022 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2022 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala State Planning Board vice-chairman V K Ramachandran delivering the 11th K M Basheer memorial lecture organised by Vakkom Moulavi Foundation Trust. (Photo | Express)

Kerala State Planning Board vice-chairman V K Ramachandran delivering the 11th K M Basheer memorial lecture organised by Vakkom Moulavi Foundation Trust. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Imparting skill training, providing formal and informal education and introducing more social security programmes will help improve the condition of  the labour force in the country,  Kerala State Planning Board vice-chairman VK Ramachandran said.

He was delivering the 11th K M Basheer memorial lecture organised by the Vakkom Moulavi Foundation Trust on Wednesday. The lecture is organised every year in memory of K M Basheer who served as the governing council member of the International Labour Organisation in Geneva.

Ramachandran reminded that villages are the foundation of the country’s development. Therefore, a better social set up can be achieved only by improving the living standards of people living in villages. He pointed out that majority of people living in villages are artisans and labourers.

The fourth N A Karim Award for public service, instituted by the Vakkom Moulavi Foundation in memory of the Kerala University former pro vice-chancellor, was also given away on the occasion. The award that carries one lakh in cash, citation and memento was awarded to Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) CEO K Anvar Sadath. Planning board member K Raviraman presided over the function. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Skills Training Formal education Informal Labour Basheer memorial lecture Vakkom Moulavi Foundation Trust
India Matters
Electric furnace in a steel factory (File Photo | Reuters)
India manufacturing PMI hits eight-month high in July on new orders
TMC MPs stage a protest at Parliament House complex during ongoing Monsoon Session, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 1, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Ruckus continues in Parliament as Opposition protests over Sanjay Raut arrest, Congress MPs' suspension
Image for representational purposes only. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Building creative hubs for expression and promoting art in the streets of Delhi 
The USA team is among the most diversified in the ongoing Chess Olympiad at Mahabalipuram in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)

Olympiad, the land of diversity
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp