Startup in Technopark gets NABL accreditation

The NABL accreditation to Alibi is for two years.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Alibi Global Private Limited has become the first private forensic lab in south India to get recognition from the National Accreditation Board for Testing & Calibration Laboratories (NABL).The Technopark-based forensic startup registered under the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) is the first exclusive cyber forensic private lab in the country. The NABL accreditation to Alibi is for two years.

The startup has been working exclusively in the domain of Cyber Forensics, providing training and support to law enforcement agencies, including Kerala Police, Tamil Nadu Police, National Crime Records Bureau, CERT-IN, Andaman & Nicobar Police and C-DAC, for the last two years.

Alibi’s Chairman and Managing Director Gandhimathi Balan said that the reports furnished by NABL-accredited laboratories are accepted internationally and enjoy high credibility in the court of law. Alibi’s Technical Director Bhadran VK said the cyber forensic lab of Alibi possesses internationally acclaimed forensic software and hardware tools that could be used to acquire evidence from CCTV videos, advanced mobile phone devices, computers, servers, networks and other storage devices. Recovery of deleted files from mobile and computer devices is all within the scope of NABL accreditation granted to Alibi.
Alibi Founder Director  Sowmya Balan said the firm is aiming to be a Centre of Excellence in Cyber Forensics and has plans to expand globally soon.

