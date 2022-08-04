Govt can take over land from Hindu Vanitha Sangham: Court

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Principal Munsif Court in Thiruvananthapuram has given the nod to the state government to take over the land in Vazhuthacaud which was under the possession of the Hindu Vanitha Sangham (HVS), an NGO, since 1955 owing to a lease agreement. The 50-cent of land was leased to the HVS for carrying out its welfare activities among Hindu women in Thycaud and Vazhuthacaud areas.

The initial lease period was 30 years which was extended for another five in 1985. However, the government stopped extending the lease period and decided to reclaim the land after the HVS defaulted on the rent payment in 1995.

The HVS questioned this in the High Court, which directed the NGO to file a petition in the lower court. The organisation argued that they have full rights over the land and cannot be forcefully evicted.

Additional government pleader S Premkumar, who represented the government, argued that the NGO had no rights over the land and it fully belonged to the government. The court directed the government to either take over the land or extend the lease agreement.

