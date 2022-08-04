Saintgits college students win ‘Techathlon 2022’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Students of Saintgits College of Engineering, Kottayam, won the first three positions in the ‘Techathlon 2022’ contest organised by ICT Academy of Kerala in association with Tata Consultancy Services.Silvak, Team Techys and ZeOne teams from the college secured the first, second and third positions respectively from among 150 groups participated from different colleges.

The contestants were shortlisted for their ability to build a Metaverse out of 13 themes. In the final stage, the contestants were allowed to engage on a common platform to showcase their talents and connect with peers outside their work. Industry experts evaluated their projects and decided on the winners. The teams that came in first, second and third place will get a prize money of Rs 50,000, 25,000 and 10,000 each.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Students of Saintgits College of Engineering, Kottayam, won the first three positions in the ‘Techathlon 2022’ contest organised by ICT Academy of Kerala in association with Tata Consultancy Services.Silvak, Team Techys and ZeOne teams from the college secured the first, second and third positions respectively from among 150 groups participated from different colleges. The contestants were shortlisted for their ability to build a Metaverse out of 13 themes. In the final stage, the contestants were allowed to engage on a common platform to showcase their talents and connect with peers outside their work. Industry experts evaluated their projects and decided on the winners. The teams that came in first, second and third place will get a prize money of Rs 50,000, 25,000 and 10,000 each.