Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Saintgits college students win ‘Techathlon 2022’

The contestants were shortlisted for their ability to build a Metaverse out of 13 themes.

Published: 04th August 2022 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2022 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

Startups, meets

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Students of Saintgits College of Engineering, Kottayam, won the first three positions in the ‘Techathlon 2022’ contest organised by ICT Academy of Kerala in association with Tata Consultancy Services.Silvak, Team Techys and ZeOne teams from the college secured the first, second and third positions respectively from among 150 groups participated from different colleges.

The contestants were shortlisted for their ability to build a Metaverse out of 13 themes. In the final stage, the contestants were allowed to engage on a common platform to showcase their talents and connect with peers outside their work. Industry experts evaluated their projects and decided on the winners. The teams that came in first, second and third place will get a prize money of Rs 50,000, 25,000 and 10,000 each.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'Not afraid of Narendra Modi, will not be intimidated': Rahul Gandhi on ED action in National Herald case
Uddhav Thackeray (L) and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. (File Photo)
Relief for Uddhav as SC asks EC not to decide Eknath Shinde faction's plea to be considered real Shiv Sena
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
IT ministry to conduct quarterly audit of compliance by social media firms
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Amid Chinese aggression, India, US to carry out mega military exercise in Uttarakhand's Auli in October

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp