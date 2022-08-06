Five days of heavy rain: KSEBL reports damage worth Rs 1.30 crore in Capital alone

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The heavy rain that has been lashing the state for the past few days has dealt a heavy blow to the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) Limited, causing damage to properties and disrupting power connection in many places.

Though the rain was not intense in Thiruvananthapuram when compared to other places, the KSEBL suffered damage to the tune of 1.3 crore in the district alone between July 31 and August 4. As of Thursday, the board required Rs 9.62 crore to reinstate the distribution network across the state.

With the monsoon season taking a toll on KSEBL every year, the board has been initiating various precautionary measures like switching off several high-tension and low-tension lines and transformers during heavy rain and strong wind.

However, the damage would still be severe, forcing the KSEBL staff to work almost round-the-clock to rectify the power faults across the state, especially in northern districts. It is the power distribution wing that normally faces the heat. However, this time the board officials are relieved as the winds have not caused much trouble.

C Suresh Kumar, KSEBL Director (Distribution, Supply Chain Management & Information Technology) told TNIE that the maximum damage was reported in Thiruvananthapuram. “Compared to the northern and central districts of Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram received less rain. However, it has caused extensive damage to properties in hilly terrains like Kattakada, Ponmudi and Amboori,” said Suresh Kumar.

According to sources in KSEBL, the pruning of trees ahead of monsoon is not carried out properly in remote hilly areas, resulting in trees getting uprooted during heavy rain. In Thiruvananthapuram alone, 101 low and nine high tension poles were destroyed in the incessant rain. So far, the board officials have rectified 94% of power failures in the district, where a record 10,025 consumers have been affected.

