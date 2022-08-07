Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Amid demand for IT space, 61 acres of land in Technopark lies unutilised

Companies couldn’t take up construction as govt depts denied permission saying it is wetland

Published: 07th August 2022 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2022 07:13 AM

The Technopark at Thiruvananthapuram

The Technopark at Thiruvananthapuram. (File photo| BP Deepu, EPS)

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as there is a huge demand for IT space in state, around 61 acres of land at Technopark phase III acquired in 2007 is lying unutilised. Companies that were allotted land here 10 years ago couldn’t start any operations. The companies could not take up construction on the land as some government departments denied permission saying it is wetland or unconverted paddy field.As per government records, the entire land parcel within Technopark Phase III was classified as paddy land and   its conversion is allowed subject to certain conditions.

Many IT companies are eyeing the prime property to build IT parks and invest money in various ventures. The state government had issued a gazette notification dated February 6, 2007, during the land acquisition procedures, clearly stating that some parts of the land were reclaimed paddy field. However there was no mention of wetland in the notification.

As per the Kerala Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland Act, 2008, there are clear provisions for converting paddy land for other purposes.Sources said that government officials, including agricultural officers, objected to  construction activities, citing that the land was ecologically fragile.

“When the land was allotted for Technopark phase-III, a road was laid on the boundary of the plot. Since then, whenever it rains, waterlogging takes place and the area resembles a pool . This artificial pool was misinterpreted as a ‘water body’ by agricultural officers, and they sent a report to the government stating that it was wetland. However, the government did not take further steps on this and some firms had to approach courts to get necessary approvals for getting the land transferred to their names,” the source said.

CEO writes to state govt
Kerala IT Parks CEO John M Thomas has approached the state government seeking urgent intervention in the issue and rectification of the errors in the final databank with regard to Technopark land in phase III campus. In his letter dated August 1, 2022, to the Revenue Divisional Officer, Thiruvananthapuram, John stated that there were many errors in the list of lands notified as wetland and paddy land.

John said many IT companies have land in their possession here and they could not take up construction activities due to the issue. “As per the Basic Tax Records, the land is paddy land. So that issue has to be addressed. Numerous companies have approached us seeking plots to set up facilities. If the issue is sorted out and land is allotted, it can generate employment for more than 10,000 people,” he told TNIE.

