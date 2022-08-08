68-year-old from Kerala found dead in well, murder suspected

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In what appears to be a case of murder, a 68-year-old woman was found dead in the well of a nearby house at Mosque lane, Kesavadasapuram, on Sunday evening. Manorama, a retired superintendent of Collegiate Education Department, was found dead in the well with her legs tied with red bricks. She was also found strangulated, a police source said.

The Special Branch source said gold and cash stored in the house had also gone missing, and the needle of suspicion was on a migrant labourer, who has been working in a construction site close by. He is said to be absconding, and a search is on to locate him.

The Special Branch source said Manorama had a quarrel with the migrant labourer, after which both went missing from the place. The body of Manorama was found in a well nearby in the evening. The Medical College police have registered a case, and an investigation is on.

