Road fund board proposes four-lane underpass at Balaramapuram Junction 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an effort to reduce the acute traffic congestion, the Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB) under the PWD has proposed a four-lane underpass at the Balaramapuram junction, as part of the development of the Karamana- Kaliyikkavila stretch.

As a first step, the KRFB, the executing agency of the project, entrusted the Regional Institute of Quality Control, under the Kerala Highway Research Institute (KHRI), to conduct a detailed study. The soil test is set to begin on Monday. The frequency of vehicles passing through the junction will also be evaluated.

With this, the proposed underpass on the Kattakada-Vizhinjam stretch at Balaramapuram has been dropped. The KHRI would submit a report to the KRFB after completing the study and further decisions would be taken on the basis of the report, a top official of KRFB told TNIE.

“It may be possible to level out the steep road from Kodinada to Balaramapuram junction so that the road would have the same elevation as Kodinada junction. A service road will be built to traverse the Kattakada and Vizhinjam sections. It will likely take three to four months to finish the study. If the suggestion is to be implemented, the KRFB will need the KIIFB’s consent. Then, the PWD will produce a fresh design for the envisaged underpass. Reducing traffic congestion and creating a futuristic design in light of other road infrastructure projects like Outer Ring Road (ORR) are the key drivers behind the proposal for an underpass at the main highway, “ the official said.

Delay in land acquisition

The land acquisition proceedings for the 1.5km stretch from Kodinada to Vazhimukku are moving at a snail’s pace. The revenue department has sought an extension of three months to complete the survey. An official with the revenue department said, the survey proceedings are in progress and the officials are trying to finish it as soon as possible. “Many of the commercial buildings at Balaramapuram are out on lease. So, it is difficult to identify the owners to discuss rehabilitation and resettlement packages. However, we are working to ensure timely completion of the survey,” the official said.

Action council’s demand

The Karamana-Kaliyikkavila Road Development Action Council, which has been protesting against the delay, demanded the government intervene and ensure speedy completion of the land acquisition. They also demanded fair compensation to landowners.

Alignment

As per the present alignment, the land will be acquired on the Old Rajapatha road located near Thykkapalli mosque. Revenue officials said that as most of the land on the 300-m-long stretch is already owned by the state, only a small portion needs to be acquired from private owners.

The second part of the six-lane Karamana-Kaliyikkavila highway, from Pravachambalam to Kodinada in Balaramapuram, was commissioned in February last year. The Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society Ltd completed the work in two years. KIIFB has earmarked Rs 162 crore for its second phase of development.

The government recently accorded sanctions for the draft alignment of the Vazhimukku-Kaliyikkavila stretch as part of the second phase of the highway development.

