Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital's 70th anniversary on Aug 26

On August 27, renowned doctors will attend a seminar and conduct medical activities on viruses that have grappled the world. 

Published: 08th August 2022 03:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2022 03:35 AM   |  A+A-

Trivandrum Medical College Hospital: Image courtesy to WikiMedia Commons

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Government Medical College Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, the first such institution in the state, is set to celebrate its 70th anniversary on August 26. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the three-day celebrations. 

Health Minister Veena George will preside over. The valedictory function will be inaugurated by Union minister V Muraleedharan. Justice Indu Malhotra will be the chief guest, and MP Shashi Tharoor will deliver the keynote address.  On August 27, renowned doctors will attend a seminar and conduct medical activities on viruses that have grappled the world. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital Pinarayi Vijayan
India Matters
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.
As judges wait, agencies spread cheer and fear
Outgoing Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu during his farewell in the House, in New Delhi August 8, 2022. (Photo | Sansad TV screengrab)
Witty one-liners of Venkaiah Naidu are famous: PM Modi says in farewell speech to Vice President
A stampede situation occurred at the Khatu Shyam Ji temple, in Sikar district of Rajasthan, on Aug 8 2022. Three women were killed in the stampede that took place during the Ekadashi fair. (Photo | PT
Three women dead, two injured in stampede at Khatu Shyamji temple in Rajasthan's Sikar
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
Manish Sisodia helped liquor lobby bypassing Cabinet, L-G: Delhi chief secretary's report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp