Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital's 70th anniversary on Aug 26

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Government Medical College Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, the first such institution in the state, is set to celebrate its 70th anniversary on August 26. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the three-day celebrations.

Health Minister Veena George will preside over. The valedictory function will be inaugurated by Union minister V Muraleedharan. Justice Indu Malhotra will be the chief guest, and MP Shashi Tharoor will deliver the keynote address. On August 27, renowned doctors will attend a seminar and conduct medical activities on viruses that have grappled the world.

