ICT Academy joins hands with 100 colleges in state for skill training, finishing courses

The Information and Communication Technology Academy of Kerala (ICTAK) has selected 100 colleges in the state for skill training and finishing courses.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Information and Communication Technology Academy of Kerala (ICTAK) has selected 100 colleges in the state for skill training and finishing courses. Soon, other colleges will join the initiative. As part of the selection process, the 100 colleges received premium membership from ICTAK for the upcoming academic year.

Last year, there were 75 colleges, and it is the first time the membership crossed the three-digit mark. This year’s membership programme began on July 11, 2022, and the selection was made from a pool of over 230 applications.Some of the parameters taken into account included overall pass percentage of students, the proportion of teachers with PhDs and specialisations, institution’s accreditation and its present state, and the allocated and actual student enrolment for the last academic year.

Launched in 2015, premium membership was available only to engineering colleges until 2020. It is now available to a range of state-based educational institutions, including polytechnics, ITIs, management, science, and technology schools. For seamless integration with universities and to make sure that the benefits reached recipients, 1,000 student ambassadors and institutional knowledge officers have been identified.

The main aim of the programme is to ensure certified training programmes from industrial partners for both students and faculty. It also aims to provide lucrative career opportunities to bright students from different institutions. The membership will be valid throughout the academic year. The programme offers numerous advantages to institutions, faculty, and students. One of the main features of the programme will be free training sessions and certification in industrial skills from industry giants like Google, Oracle Academy, Salesforce, and EY. It provides ICTAK educational enrichment programmes such as ICSET, Techathlon, and Students’ Top 10.

The ability to enrol at discounted rates in the short and long-term courses provided by ICTAK is an additional bonus. Faculty members will have the chance to connect, network, and learn about new developments in the sector.The list of selected premium members is published on the official website of ICTAK. Link: https://ictkerala.org/membership.

