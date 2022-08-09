Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

KSEB employees’ protest against Electricity Bill total

Union Power Minister R K Singh tabled the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022 in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Published: 09th August 2022 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2022 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

The Electricity Amendment Bill 2022 is scheduled to be introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday. (Photo | Express)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the Central Government referring the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022 to the parliamentary standing committee on energy on Monday amid stiff opposition in Lok Sabha, various trade unions in the KSEB exuded confidence that their statewide protest has been a partial success.The National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees and Engineers, a broad-based platform of all major federations of power sector employees and engineers, will be huddled in New Delhi on Tuesday evening to take the next course of action.

Union Power Minister R K Singh tabled the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022 in the Lok Sabha on Monday. Following opposition, he decided to refer the bill to the parliamentary standing committee on energy for further consultations. The 19-member parliamentary standing committee on energy headed by Rajiv Ranjan alias Lalan Singh of JDU has got a majority of BJP leaders. N K Premachandran, MP, had opposed the bill in Lok Sabha on Monday where he alleged that it went against the constitutional structure of federalism and also against the provisions laid down to legislate on subjects that are in the concurrent list.

On Monday, a majority of KSEB employees boycotted their work and protested against the Centre’s move to allow private companies in the power distribution network.M G Suresh Kumar, president, KSEB Officers Association, told TNIE that just because the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022 has been referred to the parliamentary standing committee on energy for wider consultations, it doesn’t mean that the bill has been quashed.

“But the coordination committee meeting of engineers will be able to make the right interventions where they should be able to highlight the consequences of the privatisation move. Though the BJP has got a majority in the parliamentary committee, still the protesting entities should be able to highlight the consequences of privatisation,” said Suresh Kumar.Barring BMS, the other trade unions like CITU, AITUC, INTUC and STU took part in the day-long protest which was total.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KSEB Electricity Bill
India Matters
Prince Edwards speaks during the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022
With 22 golds, India finishes fourth at Birmingham Commonwealth Games
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde at Raj Bhavan in South Mumbai on August 9, 2022. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
18 MLAs sworn into new Maharashtra Cabinet as ministers
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Pasmanda Muslims to spiritual heads, BJP walks the extra mile
Hamidi Begum with Waliullah Maroof
Missing Indian woman found in Pak after 20 years, seeks India's help to reunite with family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp