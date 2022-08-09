West Bengal native held from Chennai for murder of elderly woman

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A West Bengal native, prime suspect in the murder of a 68-year-old woman near Kesavadasapuram, was apprehended by Tamil Nadu police on Monday with the help of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) from Chennai.The suspect, Adam Ali, 21, had left the state after allegedly murdering Manorama and dumping her body in a well near her house on Sunday. The preliminary autopsy report confirmed that the woman was strangled to death. The investigating team had suspected that the assailant would have fled to his hometown in West Bengal.

After the crime, Adam left for Thampanoor Central Railway station to catch Shalimar Express to travel to West Bengal. The police team recovered CCTV visuals which showed him entering the railway station by 4.15pm. It was found that by the time he reached the station, Shalimar Express had left. The police then came to the conclusion that he had boarded another train to Chennai from where he could catch the Monday evening’s Howrah Mail.

The Tamil Nadu and Railway Police were duly alerted by City Police Commissioner G Sparjan Kumar. Based on this alert, the suspect was taken into custody from the Chennai railway station. A police team led by Medical College SHO has left for Chennai to get his custody.

Addicted to drugs, PUBG

Immediately after the body was found in the well, the police took five West Bengal natives into custody for questioning. Four of the detainees stayed with the suspect, while one was in contact with him over the phone. They allegedly told the police that the suspect was into substance abuse and hooked to PUBG.

They told the police that he had thrown his phone on the ground after losing a game. He also reportedly told the roommates that he had entered into a fight with a woman in the neighbourhood.

After allegedly committing the crime, he contacted one of his friends and asked for a new mobile phone and SIM card from him.Commissioner Sparjan Kumar said only after questioning the suspect can they ascertain the motive behind the murder and whether anyone else had assisted Adam in committing the crime.

