Congress Committee kicks off Nava Sankalp padayatra

Coinciding with the 75th anniversary of the Independence Day, Thiruvananthapuram District Congress Committee held its Nava Sankalp padayatra on Tuesday from Neyyattinkara.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Coinciding with the 75th anniversary of the Independence Day, Thiruvananthapuram District Congress Committee held its Nava Sankalp padayatra on Tuesday from Neyyattinkara. The padayatra being held across the state would see the respective district Congress chiefs walking 75km as per the directive of the central Congress leadership.

During the padayatra, former State Congress president M M Hassan gave a national flag to Thiruvananthapuram DCC chief Palode Ravi at former freedom fighter G Ramachandran’s house, Madhavi Mandiram at Neyyattinkara. Hassan in his inaugural speech said that the country is facing challenges on secularism, democracy and socialism.

