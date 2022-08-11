First Work Place Child Care Centre in Kerala opened at PSC headquarters

Cynthia Chandran By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Social Justice Minister Veena George inaugurated the first Work Place Child Care Centre at a government office in the state at the Public Service Commission (PSC) headquarters at Pattom on Wednesday. The centre was launched as part of the National Crèche Scheme. The minister also reviewed the arrangements made by the Women and Children Development (WCD) Department, Kerala, and Kerala State Children’s Welfare Committee at the centre.

The centre will function at the PSC office from 9am to 5pm for children aged between 6 months and 6 years. Most of the employees at the PSC office are women and the creche has been their long-standing demand.

The centre witnessed the joys of both children and their mothers. “Majority of the PSC employees were happy to see me at the launch of the crèche. They all were aware of how my husband, Lal Krishna, used to babysit my son Aryan, throughout the day at the PSC office while I was at work. Now he can go to work and I can engage in my duty without worry”, said Kattakada native P S Ameena to TNIE. Ameena’s son Aryan -- a 15-month-old infant -- was excited to see several toys and kids at the centre.

R Ashwathy, a teacher who has been posted at the new crèche told TNIE that 18 children less than six years of age joined the centre on the first day of its launch. “So far, 23 parents have come forward to avail the crèche facility. We have a full-fledged kitchen with a fridge and other equipment which will help us to feed the children,” said Ashwathy who used to work as a teacher at the Child Welfare Council.

The PSC employees need not pay any fee for availing of the crèche where their children will be provided with food including milk. Eight more such centres will be launched at various state government offices including at Ernakulam and Kozhikode collectorates, during this fiscal year itself.

