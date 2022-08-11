‘Janayugom’ comes out against Governor Khan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan aims to create a ‘governance crisis’ in the state and his recent actions are for creating hurdles before the government as he knew creating a crisis in governance is not easy, alleged CPI’s official organ ‘Janayugom’.

While the CPM took a cautious approach and opted for controlled criticism against the governor who refused to promulgate 11 ordinances, thereby leading those to lapse, the CPI levelled scathing criticism against him in the editorial published in Janayugom on Tuesday.

“The governor had said he couldn’t blindly sign the ordinances. The doubt that he is playing politics intensifies here. The majority of these ordinances had been earlier approved by the governor. There were attempts from his part to create controversies then also. He had examined all legal aspects and approved those ordinances. His stance becomes weaker at this point. Or, he will have to confess that he had signed blindly on those ordinances earlier,” the editorial said.

“Earlier, he had said in public that he wouldn’t approve some ordinances forwarded by the cabinet. But, when the cabinet forwarded those ordinances for the second time, he had no option but to sign those as he had been bound to do that. So, this time he withheld the ordinances at Raj Bhavan without taking any action and thus creating a situation that the ordinances are lapsed,” the CPI mouthpiece said. The editorial also criticised governor’s double standard on appointing personal staff to ministers.

