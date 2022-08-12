CPI wants stronger clauses in new Lok Ayukta Bill

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPI will seek changes in certain clauses in The Kerala Lok Ayukta Act Amendment Bill, which will be piloted in the special assembly session scheduled from August 22. CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran, who is taking rest owing to ill health, will reach the capital on Monday. He will convey the party’s position to his CPM counterpart Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. CPI suggests an inter-party discussion with CPM before finalising the draft bill.

When the cabinet approved the amendment ordinance that converted Lok Ayukta to a toothless watchdog in January, the CPI leadership raised its displeasure in public. There was strong criticism in the CPI state executive against party ministers who remained mute witnesses when the ordinance was debated in the cabinet. Later, Revenue Minister K Rajan informed the chief minister about the party’s stand and the CM promised to discuss changes when the ordinance would be made into law.

The major objection of CPI to the amendment is suggested for Section 14 of the Kerala Lok Ayukta Act, 1999. Section 14 of the Act empowers the Lok Ayukta to remove a corrupt public official from office and deter him or her from holding the post again. While CPM views the provision as ‘constitutionally untenable’ and wants that to be amended, CPI is of the view that withdrawing that power will make the body a toothless one. The amendment ordinance had a clause that the recommendation for action against a minister will be reviewed by the CM and that against the CM will be reviewed by the Governor after conducting a hearing within three months from Lok Ayukta. They can either accept or reject the recommendation after the hearing.

Another major amendment brought in by the ordinance is the provision to allow retired high court judges also to hold the post of Lok Ayukta. As per the original act of 1998, only a retired chief justice of HC or a retired judge of the apex court is eligible to become Lok Ayukta.

MAJOR OBJECTION

Section 14 of the Act empowers the Lok Ayukta to remove a corrupt public official from office and deter him or her from holding the post again. While CPM views the provision as ‘constitutionally untenable’ and wants that to be amended, CPI is of the view that withdrawing that power as such will make the body toothless

