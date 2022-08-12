Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Man stabs brother to death during drunken brawl

A 41-year-old man was stabbed to death by his younger brother during a drunken altercation between in their residence at Pullattukari in Kazhakootam police station limit.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 41-year-old man was stabbed to death by his younger brother during a drunken altercation between in their residence at Pullattukari in Kazhakootam police station limit. The victim is Raju. His brother, Raja, 38, has been arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

The police said the two used to drink at their house and fight regularly. On Wednesday night, the duo entered into a brawl again after consuming alcohol. Apparently, Raju was late to respond when Raja knocked on the door and this infuriated him. The altercation soon snawballed into physical violence and Raju stabbed Raja. Since clashes between the siblings were frequent, the neighbours did not take the matter seriously. Only the two were present at the house when the incident occurred.

A police officer attached with Kazhakootam station said Raja stabbed Raju on his chest using a knife. “The incident occurred around 1.30am. The injured was hospitalised and died by Thursday morning,” the officer said. He said the siblings had criminal antecedents. “Raja has several criminal cases against him, while Raju was a murder accused. The murder seems to have been committed under the influence of alcohol,” the officer added. Raju was living separated from his wife, while Raja was unmarried.

