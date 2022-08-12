Two arrested for chain snatching

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city police have arrested two men from Vallakkadavu for allegedly engaging in chain snatching using stolen bikes. Sharuk Khan, 25, and his relative Hashim, 36, were arrested by the Vattiyoorkavu police. The duo were arrested during a probe into a chain snatching incident that occurred near Vattiyoorkavu on August 1. The police examined hundreds of CCTV visuals to identify the suspects and arrested them. The police said the duo were accused in a slew of similar cases registered in various stations in the city limit.
