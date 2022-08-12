UN policy officer Siddarth Rajhans to speak at startup pitch event

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Siddharth Rajhans, Principal Policy Officer at the United Nations and Angel Investor, will speak at the monthly networking and startup pitch event, The Kitchen by Lifear, being organised in association with Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) and TiE Kerala, on Friday. The event will begin at 4pm at Hotel Hycinth. Siddharth is an international career diplomat who started his career as a technocrat in Silicon Valley. He had worked in Apple and is popular as a TEDx speaker and pioneer of outernet technology. The Kitchen event will also feature KFON MD Santhosh Babu, Weaver’s Village founder Sobha Viswanath, Tranzmeo founder and CEO Safil Sunny, KITES foundation founder Claire C John, Million Dollar smile clinic founder Dr Gigy George, Grand Ideas CEO Sajan S Nandan and film director Parthan Mohan. For registration, contact: 8129255552, 8129277773