Unwind by waters of Vembanad at Kumarakom

Want to experience the taste of backwater tourism? Then, Kumarakom is the ideal location for your weekend getaway.

Published: 12th August 2022 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2022 03:17 PM

By Heera Hari
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Want to experience the taste of backwater tourism? Then, Kumarakom is the ideal location for your weekend getaway. Set amid Kerala’s largest lake, the Vembanad Lake, Kumarakom is truly a paradise on earth. This place leaves no stone unturned to captivate visitors.

Here you get a perfect combination of Kerala’s natural beauty, rich culture and friendly people. Mangrove forests, emerald green paddy fields, coconut trees, and pristine waterways and canals together can enchant tourists from all over the world.

Exploring the longest lake in Kerala on houseboats is a mind-blowing experience that no tourist should miss. The Kumarakom beach is ready for adventure seekers with water and air sports such as water skiing, windsurfing, parasailing and many more.

Located near the scenic waters is the Kumarakom Bird Sanctuary, a birdwatcher’s paradise. It is home to many rare migrant birds such as the Siberian stork. Just a bit further is Aruvikuzhi waterfalls. The roaring waterfall is hidden among the serene environment. Other tourist attractions, such as The Pathiramanal Island,Vagamon, Jatayu Rock, are located nearby, making Kumarakam a must-see tourist destination.

How to reach?
By rail: 16 Km from Kottayam Railway Station
By boat: From Muhamma (near Alappuzha) to Kumarakom Jetty.
By road: Buses and Taxis are easily available at all times of the day from Kottayam.

What to eat?
The local cuisines from fish species found in the Vembanad lake like Chemmeen (Prawns), the Konju (Tiger Prawns) and Karimeen 

Where to stay?
With numerous resorts and houseboats offering a wider range of services, choosing a place to stay in Kumarakom is a tough choice for visitors.

