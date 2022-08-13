Greenfield highway parallel to MC Road hits procedural hurdles

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though the preliminary works related to land acquisition in three districts for constructing a new six-lane national highway parallel to MC Road have been completed, the development of the new highway is likely to be delayed. Reason: The Centre has not yet approved designating the MC Road as a National Highway (NH).

The proposed greenfield highway, part of the BharatMala Pariyojana scheme, will ensure better connectivity between Thiruvananthapuram and Angamaly via Kottarakkara and parts of Kottayam district. The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has received a proposal from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to convert MC Road into an NH. However, the approval is pending. NHAI officials said the MC Road must be classified as NH before a new greenfield highway is built parallel to it as per existing rules.

According to officials, once the Centre gives its clearance, further measures can be taken for starting the work. The norms of Bharat Mala Pariyojana mandate that a greenfield road can be developed parallel to a national highway only.

“At present, MC Road is a state highway. The state government suggested building a new greenfield highway parallel to the existing MC Road as it is difficult to widen it to six lanes because of land acquisition hurdles. Consequently, the existing route will be declared NH as part of the construction of a greenfield highway. The Centre has not yet given its clearance. It is standard practice. It doesn’t take long, though. A gazette notification will be published as soon as we receive authorisation. Then the alignment of the full section of the roadway can be finalised. Preliminary land acquisition procedures have been finished in Idukki, Kottayam, and Pathanamthitta districts,” said P Pradeep, NHAI project director.

As per the procedure, the MC Road will be reclassified as a state highway after the new greenfield highway is completed and certified as an NH, according to NHAI sources. Meanwhile, a survey is being carried out by Bhopal-based Highway Engineering Consultants to ensure that the proposed highway is not built through populated areas.

As per the design of the project, the highway will pass through Nedumangad, Vithura, Palode, Madathara, Kulathupuzha, Punalur, Pathanapuram, Konni, Kumbalampoyka, Kanjirappally, Thidanad, Pravithanam, Thodupuzha, Malayattoor, and end in Anagamaly. A zero forest survey has also been done to avoid forest areas. A location survey will also be conducted so as to ensure proper connectivity to religious places like Sabarimala, Erumeli, and Bharananganam and tourist spots like Kulathupuzha, Thenmala, Konni, and Punalur.

Authorities envision the 227-km highway as a greenfield road that can be built with fewer evictions and displacement of people. It is proposed on the eastern side of the existing MC Road. The NHAI will also ensure that felling of trees is minimal. The existing MC Road is 236-km long.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though the preliminary works related to land acquisition in three districts for constructing a new six-lane national highway parallel to MC Road have been completed, the development of the new highway is likely to be delayed. Reason: The Centre has not yet approved designating the MC Road as a National Highway (NH). The proposed greenfield highway, part of the BharatMala Pariyojana scheme, will ensure better connectivity between Thiruvananthapuram and Angamaly via Kottarakkara and parts of Kottayam district. The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has received a proposal from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to convert MC Road into an NH. However, the approval is pending. NHAI officials said the MC Road must be classified as NH before a new greenfield highway is built parallel to it as per existing rules. According to officials, once the Centre gives its clearance, further measures can be taken for starting the work. The norms of Bharat Mala Pariyojana mandate that a greenfield road can be developed parallel to a national highway only. “At present, MC Road is a state highway. The state government suggested building a new greenfield highway parallel to the existing MC Road as it is difficult to widen it to six lanes because of land acquisition hurdles. Consequently, the existing route will be declared NH as part of the construction of a greenfield highway. The Centre has not yet given its clearance. It is standard practice. It doesn’t take long, though. A gazette notification will be published as soon as we receive authorisation. Then the alignment of the full section of the roadway can be finalised. Preliminary land acquisition procedures have been finished in Idukki, Kottayam, and Pathanamthitta districts,” said P Pradeep, NHAI project director. As per the procedure, the MC Road will be reclassified as a state highway after the new greenfield highway is completed and certified as an NH, according to NHAI sources. Meanwhile, a survey is being carried out by Bhopal-based Highway Engineering Consultants to ensure that the proposed highway is not built through populated areas. As per the design of the project, the highway will pass through Nedumangad, Vithura, Palode, Madathara, Kulathupuzha, Punalur, Pathanapuram, Konni, Kumbalampoyka, Kanjirappally, Thidanad, Pravithanam, Thodupuzha, Malayattoor, and end in Anagamaly. A zero forest survey has also been done to avoid forest areas. A location survey will also be conducted so as to ensure proper connectivity to religious places like Sabarimala, Erumeli, and Bharananganam and tourist spots like Kulathupuzha, Thenmala, Konni, and Punalur. Authorities envision the 227-km highway as a greenfield road that can be built with fewer evictions and displacement of people. It is proposed on the eastern side of the existing MC Road. The NHAI will also ensure that felling of trees is minimal. The existing MC Road is 236-km long.