‘Tiranga’ lights adorn Thiruvananthapuram airport

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the 75th Independence Day celebrations, Thiruvananthapuram international airport has been decorated with ‘Tiranga’ lights and special installations based on the theme “Independence”. The entire façade of the airport comes alive in the colours of the ‘Tiranga’ as dusk sets in and the lights are turned on.

Simultaneously, the LED lights on streetlight poles, the architecture at the roundabout, lights wrapped around shrubs, and trees on the lower ground floor, gently reflect the soothing saffron, white, and green colours. A big installation in the departure hall gives an insight into the nation’s progress in diverse sectors. Installations have also been set up in the domestic and international departure areas.

