Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Unidentified assailant sets ablaze vehicles, police begin probe

An unidentified assailant set ablaze a car and three two-wheelers which were parked on the premises of a house at Poovachal near Kattakada in the wee hours of Saturday.

Published: 14th August 2022 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2022 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Blast, Fire

image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An unidentified assailant set ablaze a car and three two-wheelers which were parked on the premises of a house at Poovachal near Kattakada in the wee hours of Saturday. The Kattakada police have registered a case and begun an investigation to trace the culprit. The incident took place at the house of Akhil at Konniyoor, near Poovachal. Akhil was a former Yuva Morcha worker.

According to the police, the vehicles -- a Maruti Alto car, a bike and two scooters -- caught fire around 4.55am. Soon, Akhil alerted the fire and rescue team. Two units from Kattakada fire station were pressed into service and contained the fire in an hour. The timely intervention of the fire and rescue teams prevented the fire from spreading to the house. The police said they could not identify the assailant, and the available CCTV footage could not get the face of the culprit.

A scooter which was stolen from Cheruthuruthy in Thrissur was found abandoned near the house on Thursday. The police believe this vehicle could be used by the culprit. “Efforts are on to nab the culprit. Prima facie, we can conclude that one person is behind this incident. As per Akhil’s statement, he did not have any enemies and he is not active in politics either. However, a probe is on and we will soon find the culprit. A parallel probe will also be done on the scooter theft from Cheruthuruthy,” said Anil J Rose, Kattakada inspector of police.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Author Salman Rushdie (File Photo | AP)
Salman Rushdie was seated on stage when attacker stormed in to stab him
No toilet for drivers in Southern Railway's 900 locomotives
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Government can’t deny benefits to non-religious: Kerala High Court
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Jammu and Kashmir govt sacks son of Hizbul chief Salahuddin, three others

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp