Students seek more time to submit Plus-II improvement exam marks

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Students who qualified in the state engineering entrance exam but are awaiting the results of the Higher Secondary Plus-II improvement examination are a worried lot. The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) has set August 18 as the deadline to make changes, if any, to the Plus-II mark details entered by the candidates.

Students who appeared for the improvement exam are concerned whether they will be able to upload new marks so that they can be considered while preparing the engineering entrance rank list. For the preparation of the state engineering rank list, equal weightage is given for the marks of select subjects in the Plus-II examination and the entrance exam score.

The engineering entrance score was released in the first week of August. Thereafter, the CEE directed students, who had qualified, to upload their Plus-II mark data on or before August 15 and to make changes to the marks entered, if needed, by August 18. However, the results of the Higher Secondary Save A Year/improvement exam are expected to be out only after the deadline of August 18 stipulated by the CEE.

“The Higher Secondary Exam Board will meet on August 20 to finalise the results of the SAY/improvement exam. The results will be most probably announced on August 22,” S S Vivekanandan, secretary, board of higher secondary examinations, told TNIE.

Close to 1 lakh students had appeared for the Plus-II improvement exams that were held from July 25 to 30. Of these, a sizeable number of students had appeared for subjects such as mathematics, physics and chemistry – the marks of which are considered for preparing the engineering entrance rank list.

According to a senior official in the CEE’s office, any further extension of the time frame can be done only after a specific directive from the government. The official said that the All India Council For Technical Education (AICTE) has set a time frame for the completion of the engineering admission process.

“We should also ensure that the extension of date does not upset that time frame,” the official added.

STUDENTS’ PLEA

Consider Plus-II improvement marks for engineering rank list

Plus-II improvement exam results are expected to be out only by August 22

Students demand extension of deadline for submitting marks to CEE

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Students who qualified in the state engineering entrance exam but are awaiting the results of the Higher Secondary Plus-II improvement examination are a worried lot. The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) has set August 18 as the deadline to make changes, if any, to the Plus-II mark details entered by the candidates. Students who appeared for the improvement exam are concerned whether they will be able to upload new marks so that they can be considered while preparing the engineering entrance rank list. For the preparation of the state engineering rank list, equal weightage is given for the marks of select subjects in the Plus-II examination and the entrance exam score. The engineering entrance score was released in the first week of August. Thereafter, the CEE directed students, who had qualified, to upload their Plus-II mark data on or before August 15 and to make changes to the marks entered, if needed, by August 18. However, the results of the Higher Secondary Save A Year/improvement exam are expected to be out only after the deadline of August 18 stipulated by the CEE. “The Higher Secondary Exam Board will meet on August 20 to finalise the results of the SAY/improvement exam. The results will be most probably announced on August 22,” S S Vivekanandan, secretary, board of higher secondary examinations, told TNIE. Close to 1 lakh students had appeared for the Plus-II improvement exams that were held from July 25 to 30. Of these, a sizeable number of students had appeared for subjects such as mathematics, physics and chemistry – the marks of which are considered for preparing the engineering entrance rank list. According to a senior official in the CEE’s office, any further extension of the time frame can be done only after a specific directive from the government. The official said that the All India Council For Technical Education (AICTE) has set a time frame for the completion of the engineering admission process. “We should also ensure that the extension of date does not upset that time frame,” the official added. STUDENTS’ PLEA Consider Plus-II improvement marks for engineering rank list Plus-II improvement exam results are expected to be out only by August 22 Students demand extension of deadline for submitting marks to CEE