RSS bid to sabotage govt, says Kodiyeri

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has alleged that a conspiracy is being hatched by the RSS to sabotage the state government. The Raj Bhavan is also a part of it, he said. He was speaking after inaugurating the palliative volunteer force of the party in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

The party secretary’s comments were in the backdrop of the Governor’s stay order on the appointment of Priya Varghese as associate professor in the Malayalam department of Kannur University. Priya is the wife of chief minister’s private secretary and ex-MP K K Ragesh.

Kodiyeri said the Governor has become a tool in the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP. The Central government is trying to push the government into a crisis through the Governor. CPM is facing new political challenges. RSS is working on an agenda for the next three years. The party will resist these attempts, he said.

