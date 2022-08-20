Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

NORKA, ICT Academy to offer career-oriented courses

Five job-oriented programmes of six-month duration are available, all based on new and emerging technology.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: NORKA Roots and ICT Academy of Kerala have collaborated to offer career-oriented courses in advanced technology. For job seekers like final-year graduate students, those who wish to acquire additional qualifications after completing their studies or those who lost their jobs due to the Covid pandemic, will benefit from this new endeavour. 

Five job-oriented programmes of six-month duration are available, all based on new and emerging technology. Registration is open for admission to certified specialist programmes in Machine Learning & Artificial Intelligence, Full Stack Development, Software Testing, Data Science & Analytics, and Cyber Security Analyst. The last date to apply is September 10, and the age limit for applicants is 45 years.

The sole criterion for admission will be an entrance test. Based on performance in the test, NORKA Roots will cover 75% of course fee as scholarships. The entrance test will be a general aptitude test to evaluate the candidates’ numerical, logical, and verbal aptitude. In addition, there will be questions about data manipulation, programming logic and computer fundamentals.

ICTAK intends to aid candidates in finding jobs in a global space and thereby, help in their migration. For this sake, questions have also been added from international affairs. Classes will begin in the first week of October for those who get qualified. ICT Academy will provide access to LinkedIn Learning to participants for six months as part of their course work. It allows them to take additional courses related to their field of study. 

