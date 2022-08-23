KSEB plans to install subsidised solar panels in 25,000 homes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KSEB aims to install solar panels with subsidy in 25,000 homes in connection with the Onam festival, KSEB’s Renewable Energy and Energy Savings (REES) Director R Suku said. He was addressing a press conference on the upcoming three-day ‘RENEV EXPO-2022’ which will be inaugurated by Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty at Kaloor Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi on August 26. The event will be organised by Confederation of Renewable Energy Entrepreneurs Kerala (CORE) in association with the KSEB and the Agency for New and Renewable Energy Research and Technology (ANERT), he said. CORE president M S Manoj said more than 200 companies functioning in solar, wind and electric vehicle sectors will attend the event which will discuss in detail about clean energy, solar policies and environmental issues. “It will be one of the largest renewable energy expos in the state and will benefit new entrepreneurs and consumers in this sector,” he said. Announcing that a mega job fair has also been organized in connection with the expo, Manoj said six seminars will be organised over the three days. Director R Suku released the logo of the expo during the occasion. The expo website was launched by Anert director Narendranath Veluri. CORE vice-president Mohammad Fayaz Salam, secretary P P Madhu, treasurer C K Mathew, joint secretary Baby Mathew, media head C Roy, expo coordinators Mani Krishna Iyer, Tulasi Das and Shahul Al-Nishan were present.