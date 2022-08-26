A bit of adventure for a scenic view

Arya U R By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Want to experience a getaway that provides an adrenaline rush? Thampuran Para is the ideal location for you. This rock viewpoint at Manickal Panchayat near Vembayam is a scenic beauty.

The hillock is located at a height of 700 feet above sea level at the Vembayam-Ozhukkupara route. Since the footfall has increased, the District Tourism Promotion Council has provided handrails on the rock top for safe commuting. It is also a great spot for trekking.

Many take a quick ride to the hillock, especially to watch the beautiful sunrise and sunset. Even after a lot of wandering, the cool breeze and foggy climate atop don’t wear one out. To reach the rock viewpoint one must climb hundreds of steps, estimated to be half a kilometre high from the ground.

Striding amid the lush greenery and tall rubber trees, with the chirping of birds as accompaniment is a blissful experience. The spot isn’t child-friendly due to the rocky terrain. On top, one could see the whole of the capital city. However, beware of the strong winds and never visit the place on rainy days.

Another attraction is the 15-feet Ganapathy rock idol at the top. The place also has a small temple of Lord Shiva. According to locals, the rock surfaces have small springs which never dry. Long back, water from these springs was taken for the rituals performed at the temple.

The practice has stopped now as the water is polluted. Legend says, when Hanuman carried the Maruthwamala to Lanka, a small portion fell here and that’s how Thampuran Para was formed.

How to reach: KSRTC buses ply the Vembayam routes. Cycle enthusiasts can also make their way to Thampuran Para if they want a complete workout experience.

Things to do: Enjoy a scenic view of the place by settling down on the rock tops. The perfect time to reach the place is in the early morning and evenings to enjoy sunrise and sunsets.

What to eat: One can try many local tasty food options from outlets and restaurants at Vembayam. One can also bring snacks and water if you don’t litter the space.

Best time to visit: Opt for trekking at the spot on sunny days as monsoons are risky.

