Green light for Thiruvananthapuram's Light Metro project?

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After more than a decade’s impasse, light metro, the capital’s mega infrastructure project, is gaining momentum with the state government entrusting its execution with the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL). The LDF government had granted administrative sanction for the light metro projects in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode during its previous term.

The rail line is most likely to be extended to Technopark, airport and Vizhinjam port in the future. The government’s challenge is to mobilise funds, resources and approval from the Centre. The Kerala Rapid Transit Corporation Ltd (KRTL) had submitted the revised detailed project report (DPR) for light metro in February 2021 soon after getting the sanction. “The proposal to hand over all metro projects to a single agency has been in discussion for a while. It is a policy the Centre also has been mooting, so the state government decided to sign KMRL for implementing all metro projects in Kerala,” said an official source.

It is learnt the state government has asked the KMRL to study the feasibility of making changes to the alignment at the Ulloor corridor. “We are considering tweaking the alignment to minimise land acquisition and displacement at the Ulloor corridor. The DPR will be revised if the change in alignment benefits the project financially,” said the source.

The project is likely to face further cost escalation as the rates of raw materials have gone up. Experts feel the state government should carry out more studies on the origin-destination before executing the project.

“As per the 2011 census, only Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode had qualified for metro projects, but the government intentionally ignored Thiruvananthapuram and implemented it in Kochi. The metro there is running at a loss now because of the poor ridership. Thiruvananthapuram has 40% more population than Kochi and if properly planned, the capital city will get more riders. However, expectation of profit from public transport is low across the world,” said IL&FS Transportation Networks former vice-president Anil Pandala.

He said the light metro should link suburban towns to get more riders. “Other than Medical College, airport and Technopark, suburban towns such as Attingal, Neyya t tinkara and Peroorkada should be linked,” he said.

Centre’s nod for DPR unlikely

With the majority of the metros implemented across the country running at a loss, the Union government is less likely to approve the light metro in Thiruvananthapuram. The state government’s current financial status will make matters only worse. Trivandrum Chamber of Commerce and Industry president S N Reghuchandran Nair said Kerala should not repeat the mistakes that happened with Kochi Metro.

“We have been pressing for the light metro project and the response we get from the Union Ministry is not positive. The ministry thinks Thiruvananthapuram will be ready for the metro only after 10 years and the government should focus now on building more flyovers and providing compact electric buses for public transportation. The metros in Chennai and Kochi are running at a loss and the alignment of the light metro will be the key to getting more riders. I feel in Thiruvananthapuram, the light metro should link the suburban towns with the city and each reach should be planned scientifically,” said Nair.

KIIFB to fund project

As per the estimates of the Public Works Department, phase I of the light metro 21.8km from Pallipuram to Karamana will cost around Rs 4,673 crore. Sources said the state government would source the fund from Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board.

Economist B A Prakash said Kerala is in no position financially to take up such a mega infrastructure project. “The state is struggling to meet even the day-to-day expenses. Revised salary and pension structures have come as an unbearable financial burden on the state. The government is announcing megaprojects without having the resources or funds,” said Prakash.

Via Technopark

The state government is also planning to explore the possibility of extending the light metro via Technopark and linking it with the airport and Vizhinjam port. The inclusion of Technopark in the project is expected to benefit 50,000 IT employees and increase the metro ridership.

Technopark Chief Executive Officer John M Thomas told TNIE that light metro will definitely benefit Technopark —which is going through aggressive expansion.

“In the next three years, when phase-II and phase-III become operational, the number of IT employees will go up to 70,000 to 80,000. The light metro would be very beneficial for the park by then. Connectivity with the airport will also be more advantageous for both IT companies and employees,” said John M Thomas.

He added that phase IV of Technopark at Pallipuram would become the biggest IT space in the future and will have around 1 lakh employees. “If we don’t provide alternative transportation like light metro, the roads will get clogged with vehicles,” he said.

The Sreekaryam flyover project, part of the preparatory works for the upcoming light metro, has already begun. The land acquisition procedures have been completed. The preparatory works are ongoing to kick off the construction activities. The flyover project is expected to ease the traffic at Sreekariyam — one of the busiest corridors in the capital.

