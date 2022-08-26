Jimmy George swimming pool to remain open till 9pm

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an effort to make swimming sessions more flexible, the Jimmy George Sports Complex has extended the hours of operation of its swimming pool till 9 pm. Previously, the pool was open from 6 am to 9.15 pm and from 3.45 pm to 7.15 pm.

The authorities are planning to operate the pool further based on the response from the public. Entry will be restricted for those coming for exercise during the extended hours. The sports hub has also introduced a family package (for three members) for swimming training at Rs 3,500 a month. The family package can be availed of for six months at a fee of Rs 15,000. On Saturdays and Sundays, the hub offers swimming training for women .

