Life term for 45-year-old TN man for killing wife

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Additional Sessions Court here has awarded rigorous life imprisonment to a 45-year-old Tamil Nadu native, who was found guilty of murdering his wife suspecting infidelity. Judge K Vishnu pronounced life term and a fine of Rs 50,000 on Mariyappan, who was convicted for murdering his wife Kanniyammal, a native of Thoothukudi, in September, 2018.

Kanniyammal was found lying in a pool of blood at their rented residence at Sreevaraham on the night of September 23, 2018. The police later found that it was her husband who had murdered her. He had first clubbed her with a hammer and later hacked her to death. Prior to the incident, the couple had gone to a theatre in the city to watch a movie. After returning home, Mariyappan accused his wife of smiling at some people, whom she had known before, at the theatre.

The tiff culminated in the cold-blooded murder of Kanniyammal. Mariyappan had fled to Tamil Nadu after the murder and was arrested three days later. It was the statements of the sons of the couple that turned crucial. Manikandan, who is a pizza delivery boy, testified that he was the one who first saw his mother lying in a pool of blood. Another son Ganesh told the court that his father always doubted his mother for infidelity.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Additional Sessions Court here has awarded rigorous life imprisonment to a 45-year-old Tamil Nadu native, who was found guilty of murdering his wife suspecting infidelity. Judge K Vishnu pronounced life term and a fine of Rs 50,000 on Mariyappan, who was convicted for murdering his wife Kanniyammal, a native of Thoothukudi, in September, 2018. Kanniyammal was found lying in a pool of blood at their rented residence at Sreevaraham on the night of September 23, 2018. The police later found that it was her husband who had murdered her. He had first clubbed her with a hammer and later hacked her to death. Prior to the incident, the couple had gone to a theatre in the city to watch a movie. After returning home, Mariyappan accused his wife of smiling at some people, whom she had known before, at the theatre. The tiff culminated in the cold-blooded murder of Kanniyammal. Mariyappan had fled to Tamil Nadu after the murder and was arrested three days later. It was the statements of the sons of the couple that turned crucial. Manikandan, who is a pizza delivery boy, testified that he was the one who first saw his mother lying in a pool of blood. Another son Ganesh told the court that his father always doubted his mother for infidelity.