14th edition of IDSFFK kicks off,  261 films to be screened

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday inaugurated the 14th edition of the International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK) at the Kairali theatre. Culture Minister V N Vasavan presided over the function. Vasavan said IDSFFK is the best platform to bring heartwarming films to the people. Pinarayi presented the lifetime achievement award to the documentary director and editor Reena Mohan on the occasion. Transport Minister Antony Raju released the festival catalogue by handing it over to KSFDC chairman Shaji N Karun ,while Food Minister G R Anil released the festival bulletin by handing it over to Mayor S Arya Rajendran.

Cultural Workers Welfare Board Chairman Madhupal, Kerala Chalachitra Academy chairman Ranjith, vice-chairman Premkumar and secretary C Ajoy were present on the occasion. Following the function, the opening film, Mariu Polis 2, was screened. The film, which focuses on the war in Ukraine and the humanitarian crisis created by the war, was shown to a packed audience.

The festival is being held at Kairali, Sree, and Nila theatres. It will conclude on August 31. As many as 261 films, including 19 films screened at various international festivals are being screened at the IDSFFK.

Films are being screened in 12 categories, including Long Documentary, Short Documentary, International Short Fiction, Campus Films, Non-Competitive Malayalam Category, Homage, Animation, and Music Video.

Around 1,200 delegates and around 250 filmmakers, including Reena Mohan, Anjali Monterio, Joshi Joseph, Urdu director Danish Ringsu, and Bengali director Somnath Mondal, will be part of the festival.This time, 19 films that have won awards at various international festivals, including Brazilian director Bruno Ribeiro’s Sunday Morning and Trap, will be screened in the festival’s ‘Best of the World’ section. There will be five films in the package of films shot on the iPhone, and a special package of films that expose the wounds of war.

Cultural programmes

As part of the festival, various programmes will be organised at 6.30pm at the Kairali theatre premises. There will be a medley of popular songs by singer Aloshy on August 27, concert by Almaram Music Band on August 28, Bastin John’s mehfil on August 29, and Santhosh Keezhatoor’s one-act play ‘Pennadan’ will be performed on August 30.

