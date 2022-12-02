Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

21 Malayalam films to be screened at IFFK 2022

Renowned director G Aravindan’s Thampu will be featured in the Restored Classics category.

Published: 02nd December 2022

27th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK)

Logo of the 27th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK). (Photo | File photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An attractive Malayalam package comprising 21 films is among the highlights of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) 2022. They include Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakam and Mahesh Narayanan’s Ariyippu. Both are included in the International Competition category.

As many as six films, including Kafir by Vinod V Nair, Vaishali and Chamaram by Bharathan, Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha by Ranjith, Ekakini by G S Panicker, Njan Steve Lopez by Rajeev Ravi will be screened in the homage category.

Renowned director G Aravindan’s Thampu will be featured in the Restored Classics category. Seven Malayalam films by first-time filmmakers have been selected for the Malayalam Cinema Today category. Aayirathonnu nunakal by Thamar K V, Baakki Vannavar by Amal Prasi, Pada by Kamal K M, Normal by Pratheesh Prasad, Great Depression by Aravind H, Vetta Pattikalum Ottakkarum by Rarish G, 19(1)(a) by Indu V S are the movies selected in this category.

Other movies in the category are Vazhakk by Sanal Kumar Sasidharan, Aanu by Sidhartha Siva, Bharthaavum Bhaaryayum Maricha Randu Makkalum by Satish Babusenan and Santosh Babusenan, Dhabariquruvi by Priyanandanan T R, and Freedom Fight, an anthology of five films directed by Jeo Baby, Francies Louis, Jithin Issac Thomas, Akhil Anilkumar and Kunjila Mascillamani.

The Storyteller
The Storyteller by Ananth Narayan Mahadevan deals with the plight of senior citizens and will be screened at the festival. It discusses the mindset of people who exploit and are exploited. It will be screened under the Indian Cinema category. The movie is an adaptation of the short story ‘Golpo Boily Tarini Khuro’ by Satyajit Ray.

Paresh Rawal, Adil Hussain, Tanishtha Chatterjee and Revathi play the lead roles. The movie has been screened in various film festivals and has been receiving good response.

BELA TARR’S FILMS
Hungarian filmmaker Bela Tarr’s six films will be screened at the festival. Five black and white films and a colour film will be screened.

