Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Accused gave contradicting statements in Latvian woman murder case: Cops

The body was found in five cents of mangrove forest, which was surrounded by another 14 acres of uninhabited marshy land.

Published: 03rd December 2022 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2022 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

Latvian national Liga Skromane (right) with her sister Ilze | File photo

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Bereft of any eyewitness or digital evidence, the police had to rely only on circumstantial evidence to nab the accused in the Latvian tourist murder case. The first thing that the investigators did was to survey the whole area surrounding the place where her body was found.

The body was found in five cents of mangrove forest, which was surrounded by another 14 acres of uninhabited marshy land. They mapped the houses near the wasteland and took details of the inhabitants.

Several people, who used to get together in the marshy area to play cards or consume liquor, were questioned. Residents told the police officers that only Udayan, Umesh and their friends used to enter the place where the body was found as it was located in a remote part of the plot, close to the backwaters.

J K Dinil, the Fort assistant commissioner when the crime occurred, said police found contradictions in the statements of Udayan and Umesh. It was also found that the accused dissuaded their friends from checking the place when they were told that a foul smell was emanating from the place.

“They said it could be the carcass of stray dogs,” Dinil said. More circumstantial evidence came up, which cemented the police assessment that the murder was committed by the two.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Latvian tourist Kovalam rape and murder
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland on Monday | PTI
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp