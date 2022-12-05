Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala School athletics meet: Palakkad district still on top

Kottayam district is close behind at fourth position with 35 points while Kasaragod is fifth with 33 points. Thrissur, which was in the third position, slipped to sixth place with 31 points.

athletes

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Palakkad district still dominates the 64th Kerala School Athletic Meet being held in the capital. Palakkad has secured 97 points after contesting in 41 events out of 98. Ernakulam came in second with 54 points, while Kozhikode climbed to the third position with 36 points.

Kottayam district is close behind at fourth position with 35 points while Kasaragod is fifth with 33 points. Thrissur, which was in the third position, slipped to sixth place with 31 points. The host district, Thiruvananthapuram, has gained only 23 points. Mar Basil HSS at Kothamangalam in Ernakulam district is still leading with 30 points on Day two, while KHS Kumaramputhur in Palakkad district was in second place with 28 points. 

C V Anurag of GV Raja Sports School in Thiruvananthapuram came first in the 100m race in the senior boys category (10.9 seconds), while S Megha of HS Puliyaparamba, Palakkad emerged victorious in the senior girls category (12.23 seconds). 

64th Kerala School Athletic Meet
