Letter row: All-party meet fails to end Thiruvananthapuram corporation impasse

An all-party meeting called by LSG Minister M B Rajesh and General Education Minister V Sivankutty to resolve the crisis failed to reach a consensus.

Published: 06th December 2022 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2022 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

BJP councillor Karamana Ajith raising slogans against Mayor Arya Rajendran during the special council meeting called by the mayor in connection with the letter row. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A month after controversy erupted over the letter purportedly written by Mayor Arya Rajendran to CPM district secretary Anavoor Nagappan seeking a list of party workers for making contractual appointments in the city corporation, an all-party meeting called by LSG Minister M B Rajesh and General Education Minister V Sivankutty to resolve the crisis failed to reach a consensus.

The Congress and BJP opposed the state government’s move to end the month-long protests in the city corporation office. Both parties have decided to continue the protest against the mayor and the city corporation in the coming days until the mayor tenders her resignation. Though the ministers informed the BJP and Congress that a crime branch investigation is in progress, they unanimously replied that the protests cannot be stopped.

During the meeting that lasted for one-and-a-half hours, district leaders of the BJP and Congress stated that the mayor and works standing committee chairman, D R Anil, should be removed from their positions. However, the government did not agree to the demand.

But the government agreed to take up other civic issues and developmental projects which come under the local body.  The ministers also assured the parties that one more meeting will be convened soon to discuss the issue. Recently, the vigilance investigation into the controversial letter was concluded. The vigilance preliminary inquiry report suggested that the case would not come under its jurisdiction.

