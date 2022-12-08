Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, Novgorod city corp hold discussions on cooperation

Published: 08th December 2022 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2022 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

Thiruvananthapuram corporation (File photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The preliminary discussions on the cooperation between Thiruvananthapuram Corporation and Novgorod City Corporation in Russia on future development in both cities were held at the Mascot Hotel here on Wednesday.

Novgorod and Thiruvananthapuram are two cities that are culturally and historically very special. The cultural heritage and tourism possibilities of modern technology industries were selected as the priority for the discussion.

Novgorod is the most important port city in Russia with a UNESCO protected heritage. Novgorod Mayor Aleksandr Rozbaum, University Vice- Chancellor Yuryborovikov and Deputy Chairman Maleko Llya Sergeevich participated in the discussion.  This discussion was organised under the auspices of the Russian Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram.

