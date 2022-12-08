Thiruvananthapuram: DYFI local leader, 7 others arrested under Pocso Act

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Malayinkeezhu police have arrested a DYFI local leader and seven others, including a minor school boy, for sexually abusing a 16-year-old girl. The police said Jinesh, 29, who is the Vilavoorkal regional committee president, and seven others were arrested after the victim told the police about the sexual abuse. The others arrested were Sumej, 21, of Thrissur; A Arun, 27, of Malayam; Sibi, 20, of Vilavoorkal; Vishnu, 23, of Poozhikunnu; Abhijith, 25, of Vilavoorkal, Ananthu, 18, of Machel, and a minor boy.

The police said the victim’s mother filed a complaint on December 2 which said her daughter had gone missing. The police, with the help of the cyber cell, tracked her down to Thiruvananthapuram railway station where she had arrived to meet Sumej, who came to meet her.

The two had met on social media a few days ago and were planning to elope. After the police nabbed them, the girl was subjected to medical examination, where she revealed about the sexual abuse she had to face from several men, including Jinesh.

The police sources said Jinesh’s mobile phone was recovered and sent for forensic examination as it had several obscene videos that he had recorded. The videos were sent for forensic examination to check whether any of those videos featured minor girls.

