Kerala: Assembly adjourned after ruling, Oppn MLAs clash over 'political patronage' to 'drug mafia'

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The legislative assembly was adjourned on Friday after ruling and Opposition MLAs sparred over the alleged political patronage provided to the drug mafia allegedly in the state.

Giving a notice for an adjournment motion to discuss the rising incidence of drug abuse and related criminal activities in the state, the Opposition cited instances where CPM-affiliated students and youth wing leaders were allegedly involved in narcotics cases. Refuting the charge, the government said it would crush the drug mafia without any mercy and urged the Opposition not to scuttle the united fight against the scourge by giving it a political colour.

Congress party's Mathew Kuzhalnadan who gave the notice said that 'lack of political will' and the 'political patronage' provided to the drug mafia were the reasons for the increase in narcotic cases in the state. He also cited a case, in Malayinkeezh in Thiruvananthapuram, in which a DYFI leader, who was accused of sexually exploiting a minor girl, was also found to be involved with the drug mafia. He also referred to another incident in Kozhikode where a girl student, studying in Class eight, was allegedly used as a carrier for supplying drugs.

Local Self Government Minister MB Rajesh tried to corner the Opposition by stating that such accusations would only serve to undermine the efforts to fight the drug mafia unitedly. In the Malayinkeezh case, Rajesh said the accused was behind bars and was not getting any political patronage. He added that a special investigation team of the police was probing the case in which the school student was allegedly exploited by the drug mafia.

The Minister said student and youth organisations affiliated with the ruling front were active in taking on the drug menace in the state. He said two CPM youths who were recently killed in Kannur were victims of the drug mafia. Rajesh added that an SFI woman leader of a Polytechnic College at Meppadi in Wayanad was also subjected to a brutal attack by the drug mafia on campus.

Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan said the UDF had given all support to the government's anti-drug campaign. "However, shocking incidents prompted us to bring an adjournment motion in the Assembly. The government's enforcement machinery is not efficient. We are not able to break the drug chain or track its sources," Sathesan said.

Citing the case of the eighth-standard student, Satheesan said the culprits were roaming around the police station when the girl was summoned to lodge a complaint against them. The accused were charged under POCSO Act and not for drug peddling, he said. Referring to the Malayinkeezh case, Satheesan said a woman had revealed the illegal activities of the DYFI leader six years ago but he continued to get the ruling party's patronage.

The Leader of the Opposition said the violent incidents in Meppadi college were triggered after Congress-affiliated students outfit KSU won the union election after 23 years. He alleged that two SFI leaders in the college were suspended allegedly for using drugs. This angered MLAs of the ruling front who sprung up in protest, disrupting Satheesans speech.

Amid the din, Satheesan also alleged that a CITU leader was behind bars allegedly in connection with a narcotics case. This provoked the front-ruling MLAs further. Opposition legislators too joined in the commotion. Sensing that the situation was going out of hand, Speaker AN Shamseer quickly adjourned the House for the day.

