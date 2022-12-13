KLDB vouches for sex-sorted bull semen to produce female calfs

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Department of Animal Husbandry started a new project to provide good quality bull semen for dairy farmers to produce female calves with more than 90% accuracy. The farmers can get the artificial insemination done on their cows with the help of trained technicians or veterinary doctors for Rs 500.

The Kerala Livestock Development Board (KLDB) has agreed to refund the farmer if the cow does not get pregnant even after two artificial insemination (AI) attempts. If the cow delivers a male calf instead of a female calf the farmer gets Rs 250. The farmers can approach the government veterinary doctor in the local body to get enlisted under the scheme.

The department has sanctioned the project under Accelerated Breed Improvement Programme of Rashtriya Gokul Mission (RGM) Scheme.

Dairy Development Minister J Chinchu Rani inaugurated the pilot launch of the scheme in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. She said the new project will lead to milk revolution in the state.

The sexed semen will be distributed in selected 330 AI centres of the Department of Animal Husbandry, 79 private AI centres and 54 APCOS AI centres.

Besides, it will also be made available in the farms of Animal Husbandry Department, Kerala Veterinary University, KLD Board and selected private farms. The arrangements will be made to provide sexed semen on demand to all dairy farmers, said an officer.

