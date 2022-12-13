Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

KLDB vouches for sex-sorted bull semen to produce female calfs

Dairy Development Minister J Chinchu Rani inaugurated the pilot launch of the scheme in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

Published: 13th December 2022 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2022 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

cow, cattle, cow slaughter, pti file image, dairy

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Department of Animal Husbandry started a new project to provide good quality bull semen for dairy farmers to produce female calves with more than 90% accuracy. The farmers can get the artificial insemination done on their cows with the help of trained technicians or veterinary doctors for Rs 500. 

The Kerala Livestock Development Board (KLDB) has agreed to refund the farmer if the cow does not get pregnant even after two artificial insemination (AI) attempts. If the cow delivers a male calf instead of a female calf the farmer gets Rs 250. The farmers can approach the government veterinary doctor in the local body to get enlisted under the scheme.

The department has sanctioned the project under Accelerated Breed Improvement Programme of Rashtriya Gokul Mission (RGM) Scheme. 

Dairy Development Minister J Chinchu Rani inaugurated the pilot launch of the scheme in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. She said the new project will lead to milk revolution in the state.
The sexed semen will be distributed in selected 330 AI centres of the Department of Animal Husbandry, 79 private AI centres and 54 APCOS AI centres. 

Besides, it will also be made available in the farms of Animal Husbandry Department, Kerala Veterinary University, KLD Board and selected private farms. The arrangements will be made to provide sexed semen on demand to all dairy farmers, said an officer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dairy farmers Kerala Livestock Development Board
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army prevented Chinese attempts to change status in Arunachal's Yangtse area: Rajnath in LS
: Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh minister Raja Pateria was arrested on Tuesday morning for his controversial remarks. (Photo | ANI)
MP Congress leader Raja Pateria arrested for `kill Modi' remark
Image for representationl purpose only. (File Photo)
INTERVIEW| 'India needs a dedicated cyber security law'
CBI produces Jahangir Sheikh before Rampurhat Sub-Divisional court in connection with the 'March 21 massacre case' at Bogtui village, in Birbhum. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal: Birbhum killing prime suspect found dead in CBI custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp