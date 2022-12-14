Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

K R Narayanan film institute students stage protest at IFFK

As many as 52 students from the institute are attending the film festival which kicked-off on December 9.

Published: 14th December 2022 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2022 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

27th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK)

Logo of the 27th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK). (Photo | File photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tagore Theatre -- the main venue of the 27th International Film Festival Kerala (IFFK) -- turned into a protest ground for the students of the KR Narayanan National Institute of Visual Science and Arts on Tuesday. Hundreds of students and delegates gathered with placards demanding resignation of director Shankar Mohan alleging caste discrimination against the students and employees.

Students of  K R Narayanan National Institute of Visual Science and Arts protest against the director of the institute in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday | B P Deepu

Several renowned personalities, including singer Shahabaz Aman, filmmakers Mahesh Narayanan, Kamal, Kamal K M, Jeo Baby, Ashique Abu, and Beena Paul, and music director Bijipal took part in the protest.

As many as 52 students from the institute are attending the film festival which kicked-off on December 9. “Shankar has been holding the designation in violation of the norms.

While the retirement age is 65 years, Shankar, who is aged 67, is continuing on the post. In addition, he is rejecting the applications of Dalit students to several seats in various departments at the institute which are lying vacant,” said Jayaram D, a student of the institute.

