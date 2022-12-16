Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

‘Save Food, Share Food’ programme launched in Kerala

Published: 16th December 2022 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2022 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Health Minister Veena George

Kerala Health Minister Veena George (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The food safety department joined hands with social workers and NGOs to start the ‘Save Food, Share Food’ programme to provide food for the needy. Under the programme, a part of the food cooked for various events for the people or organisations registered with the department would be shared, said Health Minister Veena George.

Though food sharing programmes by NGOs are aplenty there are no mechanism to ensure the quality of food supplied. The new programme aims to address this issue.

“The food safety department will ensure that the food distributed through the network is safe for consumption. Necessary direction and training will be given to the people associated with the programme,” said the minister. The department will connect and coordinate the needs of donors, beneficiaries and volunteers.

The organisations involved in distributing food packets can also participate in the programme. The department received registrations from three organisations in Thiruvananthapuram, two each from Thrissur and Ernakulam and one each from Kottayam, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Malappuram and Kannur.

Comments

