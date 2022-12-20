Kerala's health department devising action plan to improve quality of govt hospitals

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The health department has started working on an action plan to improve the quality of health care delivery in government hospitals in the state. As many as 42 hospitals have been selected for the quality improvement plan in the first phase. Hospitals that provide delivery care will be given priority along with all district hospitals under the programme.

“The initiative will change the face of government hospitals by providing better facilities for patients and staff alike. We aim to achieve the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) and ‘LaQshya’ standards for these hospitals,” said Health Minister Veena George.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare launched a programme called ‘LaQshya’ to improve the quality of care in labour rooms and maternity operation theatres.

There are 148 government hospitals with NQAS recognition. It includes five district hospitals, four taluk hospitals, eight community health centres, 38 urban primary health centres, and 93 family health centres.

The NQAS certification is achieved by improving quality in eight categories such as service provision, patient rights, inputs, supportive services, clinical services, infection control, quality management and outcome. The hospitals need over 70% score in each category to get the certification. NQAS recognition has a three-year validity.

