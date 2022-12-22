Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Genrobotic Innovations expands R&D facility for healthcare robotics

Bandicoot has been deployed in 17 states and three Union Territories across India.

Published: 22nd December 2022 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2022 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

Software, Computer chip, Processor chip

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Genrobotic Innovations, an emerging startup, opened a new research and development (R&D) centre at Technocity (Technopark phase-IV)) in Thiruvananthapuram, on Monday, focussing on development of healthcare robots. Health Minister Veena George inaugurated the facility. Dr Nitha J, Head of Department, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, KIMS Health and Genrobotics co-founders Vimal Govind M K, Nikhil N P, Rashid K, and Arun George were also present on the occasion.

Research and development of various health care products will be the exclusive focus of the new centre. This expansion will contribute job opportunities in the sector. Genrobotics, which began as a startup that has displayed innovation in solving different social issues, has emerged as one of the most impactful companies. It made a big impact by developing sewer-cleaning robot Bandicoot, which replaced manual scavenging. Bandicoot has been deployed in 17 states and three Union Territories across India.

“We are on a journey of growth, and opening an office at such a location will give us greater opportunities to attract new developments in this sector,” said Vimal Govind, who is also the director of Genrobotic Innovations.

He said his team aims to make Thiruvananthapuram the world’s robotic capital, which was even mentioned by Padma Shri, Sridhar Vembu during the inauguration of G-Gaiter.

Genrobotics recently launched its new robotic gait trainer, G-Gaiter, for the healthcare segment to aid faster recovery from gait disabilities. G-Gaiter aims to give the perfect solution to issues pertaining to the traditional gait training method.

With these new developments, the company is pushing ahead a global business expansion venture, with initial advancement projects in India and the UK.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (File Photo | PTI)
'Chronology Samjhiye': Congress' jibe at govt over PM's Covid meeting
Former Niti Aayog VC Arvind Panagariya (File Photo | EPS)
Arvind Panagariya cautions against cutting trade ties with China
Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo | PTI)
Potential of Indian being exposed to online game with harmful info has increased: MoS IT
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
Nine policemen convicted in 2006 Etah fake encounter case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp