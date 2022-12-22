Genrobotic Innovations expands R&D facility for healthcare robotics

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Genrobotic Innovations, an emerging startup, opened a new research and development (R&D) centre at Technocity (Technopark phase-IV)) in Thiruvananthapuram, on Monday, focussing on development of healthcare robots. Health Minister Veena George inaugurated the facility. Dr Nitha J, Head of Department, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, KIMS Health and Genrobotics co-founders Vimal Govind M K, Nikhil N P, Rashid K, and Arun George were also present on the occasion.

Research and development of various health care products will be the exclusive focus of the new centre. This expansion will contribute job opportunities in the sector. Genrobotics, which began as a startup that has displayed innovation in solving different social issues, has emerged as one of the most impactful companies. It made a big impact by developing sewer-cleaning robot Bandicoot, which replaced manual scavenging. Bandicoot has been deployed in 17 states and three Union Territories across India.

“We are on a journey of growth, and opening an office at such a location will give us greater opportunities to attract new developments in this sector,” said Vimal Govind, who is also the director of Genrobotic Innovations.

He said his team aims to make Thiruvananthapuram the world’s robotic capital, which was even mentioned by Padma Shri, Sridhar Vembu during the inauguration of G-Gaiter.

Genrobotics recently launched its new robotic gait trainer, G-Gaiter, for the healthcare segment to aid faster recovery from gait disabilities. G-Gaiter aims to give the perfect solution to issues pertaining to the traditional gait training method.

With these new developments, the company is pushing ahead a global business expansion venture, with initial advancement projects in India and the UK.

